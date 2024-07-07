Police operation - Police: Fires in Altdorf near Nuremberg - fire department threatened
In Altdorf near Nuremberg, the police have responded to a larger operation due to fires and the threat against firefighters. A special operations command was also called, according to a spokesperson for the Mittelfranken Police Presidium.
A residential building is on fire, and a nearby forest is also burning. Firefighters were reportedly threatened with a firearm according to police statements. Further information was initially unknown. Neighbors were called by the authorities to avoid the area X.
