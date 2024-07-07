Police operation - Police: Fires in Altdorf near Nuremberg - fire department threatened

In Altdorf near Nuremberg, the police have responded to a larger operation due to fires and the threat against firefighters. A special operations command was also called, according to a spokesperson for the Mittelfranken Police Presidium.

A residential building is on fire, and a nearby forest is also burning. Firefighters were reportedly threatened with a firearm according to police statements. Further information was initially unknown. Neighbors were called by the authorities to avoid the area X.

The police operation in Altdorf, situated in Middle Franconia, Germany, includes dealing with the threat towards firefighters who are battling the fires in a residential building and a nearby forest. The Fire Department of Bavaria, alongside the local police, has been working tirelessly to contain the fires and ensure the safety of the public, despite the threat of violence. In a shocking turn of events, the Fire Department in Nuremberg was targeted with a firearm, escalating the already critical situation, as reported by the city's police department. The authorities in Middle Franconia have issued an alert, calling for citizens in the affected area to stay away from X and for the Fire Department and Police to work closely to combat the crime and threats affecting their operations. Despite the challenging conditions and threats, the Fire Department and Police in Nuremberg, Germany, are fully committed to their duties to ensure public safety and contain the fires in Altdorf.

