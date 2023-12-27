Police find "Parasite" star dead in car

Lee Sun Kyun is one of South Korea's most successful actors. But in recent weeks he has been banned from films and advertising projects. The police launch an investigation into drug use. A few weeks later, the 48-year-old is found dead.

The South Korean actor Lee Sun Kyun is dead. Police initially discovered a man sitting unconscious in a car in a park in the capital Seoul, according to South Korean TV stations and the national news agency Yonhap. He was later identified as the 48-year-old actor, who is best known internationally for his role in "Parasite": The black comedy was the first non-English language film to win the Oscar for best film of the year in 2020. Lee himself received a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Cast in a Motion Picture.

The police cannot rule out suicide. According to South Korean reports, his wife called 911 in the morning (local time) after Lee left the house and she discovered a kind of suicide note.

The actor was recently investigated on suspicion of illegal consumption of marijuana, among other things. As the Guardian reports, Lee has already been questioned by the police three times, most recently for more than 19 hours last weekend. According to the reports, Lee has been banned from television and advertising projects as a result.

Up to 14 years in prison

South Korea has very strict anti-drug laws, with offenses usually punishable by six months in prison, according to reports. Repeat offenders and dealers face up to 14 years in prison, according to the Guardian. "I deeply apologize for disappointing so many people with this unpleasant incident," Lee said in October after the allegations came to light. "I am sorry that my family has had to endure so much pain."

Lee was already a well-known actor in his home country before the global success of "Parasite". The social satire "Parasite" by director Bong Joon Ho won four Oscars in 2020, for directing, screenplay, best foreign-language film and in the top category "Best Film". Never before had the top award gone to a film shot in a language other than English.

