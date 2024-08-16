Skip to content
Police find large amounts of cash

In two cases, officials found tens of thousands of euros on travelers. One man was traveling by car, the other by train. The suspicion of money laundering is present.

Officers of the border police have found large amounts of cash with travelers in Lower Bavaria and the Upper Palatinate in two cases. There is suspicion of money laundering, the police announced. The criminal police have taken over the investigations.

Men cannot explain large amounts of cash

On Wednesday, officers stopped a 32-year-old driver who was traveling towards the Czech Republic with a 41-year-old companion on a parking lot on the A6 near Pleystein (district of Neustadt an der Waldnaab). In various hiding places, the police found cash in the low six-figure range in the car. The driver did not provide any convincing explanations or evidence for the origin of the money.

A day later, plainclothes officers stopped a 33-year-old in a train from Frankfurt to Vienna. In the man's backpack, the officers from Passau found several bundles of cash - a total of around 40,000 euros. The 33-year-old also did not provide a plausible reason for the origin and use of the money.

The police are investigating potential money laundering activities, given the large amounts of cash found without sufficient explanations from the individuals involved. In both cases, the lack of credible origins for the substantial sums of money raises suspicions of money laundering.

