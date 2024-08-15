Skip to content
Police find gun without tag

In an apartment in Neubrandenburg, officers discover an unmarked long-firearm during a deployment. However, they were called for a different reason.

The police are called to Neubrandenburg due to a window thrown from the fifth floor and find an unmarked gun in the apartment.

Police officers discovered an unmarked rifle during a raid on an apartment in Neubrandenburg. Two men, aged 22 and 28, who live in the apartment, are now being investigated for violating gun laws and property damage, as reported by the police. Firearms must bear markings including the manufacturer and serial number.

The officers were initially alerted to a different issue. A window frame was thrown from the fifth-floor apartment block onto the green strip in front of the building. Upon investigating the suspected source of the window, they found the weapon and a new mountain bike secured with a lock. The men could not provide proof of ownership, leading police to believe the bike was stolen.

During their investigation, the police noted additional damage to the apartment, indicating potential property damage beyond the window frame. The newly acquired mountain bike, without any clear ownership documents, further added to the suspicion of property damage and theft.

