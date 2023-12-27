Southwest Palatinate - Police find drugs, letters and parcels at letter carrier's house

Police have found drugs and large quantities of mail during a search of a letter carrier's home in the district of Südwestpfalz. Around 100 grams of amphetamine, 70 grams of marijuana and hashish as well as "a very large number of letters, packages and parcels" were seized in the apartment, as the Pirmasens police department announced on Wednesday.

Officers had previously visited the 29-year-old man in mid-December because he had not surrendered his driver's license despite being banned from driving. According to the statement, they discovered that the man had continued to work as a letter carrier and had been driving. He also admitted to being under the influence of amphetamines.

During the search, a precision scale and typical packaging material were also found in addition to the drugs, the statement continued. It was therefore suspected that the deliverer had been dealing in drugs. Most of the letters, parcels and packages were unopened. Investigations into several criminal offenses have been initiated.

Police report

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de