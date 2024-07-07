Crime - Police find body in Altdorf - danger situation ended

After hours of searching for an armed man in Altdorf near Nuremberg, the police found a deceased man. There is no longer an immediate danger, the Mittelfranken Police Headquarters announced via X.

The charred body of the man was reportedly found in close proximity to a firearm in a garden house on the property where the events of the afternoon had taken place. The incident command also lifted the nearby A3 roadblock following the discovery of the body.

In the southern part of the Mittelfranken commune, there was a fire alarm in the afternoon. A house was on fire, as well as a nearby forest. When the fire department arrived to put out the fire, according to "nordbayern.de", a firefighter was reportedly threatened with a firearm. This was not officially confirmed.

