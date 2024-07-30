- Police find 10 kilos of marijuana in a burning car

After a car fire on the A24, the police discovered a box containing drugs worth tens of thousands of euros in nearby undergrowth. The box contained ten packages, each with 1,000 grams of marijuana, as reported by the Schwerin public prosecutor's office. The street value of the seized narcotics is approximately 70,000 euros. The occupants of the car were not found by officers from the Stolpe highway police station.

However, the police initiated a short-term observation due to the drug find on Monday evening, as the public prosecutor's office in Schwerin reported. Indeed, officers noticed a suspicious light in the area during the night. The police arrested the person searching and their driver, who had parked their car on the shoulder.

Arrest warrants were issued against the 33 and 35-year-old men - on suspicion of illegal trade in cannabis in significant quantities. Whether they were also the occupants of the vehicle that caught fire is still under investigation. The principle of innocence until proven guilty applies, according to the public prosecutor's office.

