Vineyards - Police feel threatened and shoot man

Police in Weingarten in the district of Ravensburg have fired at a suspected attacker. The officers had felt threatened on Münsterplatz on Wednesday evening. According to the police, they used a weapon and injured the suspected perpetrator, but not fatally. The State Criminal Police Office (LKA) in Stuttgart took over the investigation, as is usual in cases of police use of firearms.

As things stand, the police were called to Münsterplatz shortly after 10 p.m. because of a dispute. "There, a 26-year-old man threatened the police with a knife", an LKA spokesperson said on Thursday morning. Police shots were then fired. The injured man was provisionally arrested and is in hospital.

It is the second case within a few days in which officers in the southwest have fired in a threatening situation. One day before Christmas Eve, a 49-year-old man alerted the police that there was a dead person in his apartment. When the officers arrived, the man was allegedly standing in front of the house armed with a knife and threatening the police officers.

Despite requests, he did not put the weapon down. "When the 49-year-old finally approached the police officers with the knife in his hand, one of the police officers deployed made use of his service weapon," it said. According to dpa information, the officer is said to have fired four shots. The man died - according to the preliminary autopsy results from Heidelberg Forensic Medicine - as a result of the shots. The final autopsy results and the outcome are still pending, according to the LKA. Witnesses can continue to send videos of what happened via a tip portal.

It was reported that the emergency services had not discovered a body in the apartment. The police had already dealt with the man on several occasions. According to the "Initiative 2. Mai", the 49-year-old was mentally ill and lived with his mother and three children.

The initiative is named after an incident on May 2, 2022, in which a mentally ill man died as a result of a police operation in the center of Mannheim. The trial against two officers involved for assault in the line of duty resulting in death and negligent homicide by omission is scheduled to begin on January 12.

Service weapons may only be used as a last resort. Whether so-called direct coercion is used is always decided by the police officer in question on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the principle of proportionality.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de