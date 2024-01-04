Demonstrations - Police expect traffic chaos due to farmers' protests

The Hamburg police are expecting considerable traffic obstructions throughout the city due to the tractor demonstrations by farmers against the federal government's austerity measures on Monday. According to the organizers' plans, 250 to 300 tractors will cross the state border in Langenhorn, Rahlstedt and Bergedorf coming from Schleswig-Holstein on Monday morning and drive to a final rally in Hamburg city center, as the police announced on Thursday. In the south, five tractor convoys with at least 25 vehicles each are expected from the Seevetal area.

As the assembly authorities are constantly receiving further registrations, considerable obstructions must be expected throughout the city and on alternative routes, it said. "In this respect, the police are asking people to use public rail-based transport wherever possible."

On Thursday, the federal government withdrew the planned abolition of the motor vehicle tax exemption for agriculture and announced that it intended to extend the planned abolition of the tax concessions for agricultural diesel and implement it in several stages. However, the farmers' association had described this concession as insufficient.

Source: www.stern.de