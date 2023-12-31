Skip to content
Police: Escaped criminals caught

One week after two criminals escaped from a psychiatric hospital in Berlin-Reinickendorf, the police have caught the men. A police spokesman told the German Press Agency on Sunday in response to an inquiry. The police had also been searching for the 34-year-old suspected main perpetrator with a...

A police patrol car with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
One week after two criminals escaped from a psychiatric hospital in Berlin-Reinickendorf, the police have caught the men. A police spokesman told the German Press Agency on Sunday in response to an inquiry. The police had also been searching for the 34-year-old suspected main perpetrator with a photo since Friday. The police wanted to provide further details later.

According to investigators, he is said to have injured two nurses during his escape in the early morning of December 24 and freed a fellow inmate of the same age. The man was in the secure hospital, where mentally ill and addicted offenders are housed, for an attempted homicide.

Source: www.stern.de

