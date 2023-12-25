Warning - Police: Do not drive on roads closed due to flooding

The police are warning drivers not to ignore road closures due to flooding. This happened in the Northeim region - some road users had to be rescued from their predicament by the fire department and the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW). Officials announced on Monday that they had been issued with chargeable warnings on Sunday.

In many regions of Lower Saxony, the flood situation worsened on Christmas Eve. In view of the continuing tense weather situation, the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) in Hamburg is also warning of storm surges in the Weser region and on the North Sea coast of Lower Saxony.

