Control - Police discover puppies and a machete in a van

Two puppies and a machete were found by the police during a control on Autobahn 8 at Jettingen-Scheppach (Landkreis Günzburg). The animals were approximately two weeks old and had been separated from their mother too early, according to the Traffic Police Günzburg. In addition, the three occupants of the transporter, aged 28, 48, and 51, could not present valid papers for the puppies.

During further search, the officers also discovered a bag containing a low five-figure cash amount. The Traffic Police are now investigating for violations of the Animal Protection Law, Weapons Law, and money laundering suspicions. The police handed over the puppies to an animal shelter.

The incident on Autobahn 8 attracted attention in the District of Günzburg, located in the SWABIA region of Bavaria, due to the involvement of the police. Despite the busy Sunday traffic, the peculiar situation involving the machete and the puppies led to an unusual pause on the highway. The police personnel from Bavaria were faced with an unusual challenge, dealing with the animal welfare issue alongside potential crimes related to the machete and the transporter. The puppies, now safely in the care of an animal shelter, are likely to become popular subjects of interest in Günzburg's local news and community discussions. As the investigation into the violations of Animal Protection Law, Weapons Law, and money laundering suspicions continues, officials in Bavaria's District of Günzburg urge motorists to prioritize road safety and respect the laws, including those concerning animals, weapons, and finance.

Read also: