Police deployed on a large scale due to resistance during deportation

After a police operation lasting several hours in Schwerin due to a planned deportation of two men, emergency services have brought the situation under control. This morning, they forced their way into an apartment where a family had barricaded themselves in.

A woman who had initially prevented the deportation was arrested without resistance, according to a police spokeswoman. There were a total of six people in the apartment, including children.

Whether the two 18 and 22-year-old men who were to be deported were also found there remained unclear at first. They had come to Schwerin from Kiel a few days ago. The police spokeswoman was unable to say whether the deportation would now be carried out. It was also unclear whether the two were Iraqis, as initially reported by the police. According to a spokesperson for the North Church, it was a family of six from Afghanistan whose two adult sons were to be deported. This had been ordered by the immigration authorities in Kiel. The two had been in church asylum.

The police in Schwerin had announced in the morning that there had been a major police operation due to the deportation. The situation had developed differently than planned and a woman had prevented the deportation.

The operation took place in a small street on the edge of a prefabricated housing estate. The police asked the public to avoid the area.

