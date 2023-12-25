Turn of the year - Police Commissioner: Biggest New Year's Eve operation in a long time

Due to last year's riots and the Gaza war, the Berlin police are planning a large-scale operation at the end of the year. "It's the biggest police operation on New Year's Eve in recent decades," Police Commissioner Barbara Slowik told the German Press Agency. "This is mainly due to the Middle East conflict, which makes the operational situation much more challenging and complex."

Last year, in addition to the usual heavy fireworks in the streets, there were also many firecrackers thrown and other attacks on police officers, firefighters and paramedics in some districts of Berlin and other major German cities. The riots sparked harsh criticism and controversial political debates.

"On New Year's Eve, we will have 2,000 to 2,500 Berlin police officers and support from Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and the federal police on duty," Slowik announced. "At the same time, the number of patrol cars will be increased from the usual 150 at night to 220." That is another 1,000 police officers in the patrol cars and at the stations. In addition, there would be 500 federal police officers at the S-Bahn stations and long-distance train stations.

One reason for the significant increase in police numbers is the experience of the past year. "We are significantly increasing protection for the fire department and other emergency services. And we are also very present on the streets in the relevant districts," said Slowik. "Added to this is the emotionalization caused by the conflict in the Middle East and the immense need to protect Jewish and Israeli people and institutions. We assume that these emotions will also be acted out on the streets. There have also been a number of spontaneous demonstrations on this topic recently."

Looking back on last New Year's Eve, Slowik said that the sheer number of attacks on police officers, firefighters and other rescue workers was not much higher than in the years before coronavirus in 2018 and 2019. "There were a similar number of attacks in the past. However, the quality of the attacks was new last year, for example when rescue workers were lured into suspected ambushes and attacked."

The police have now made "intensive arrangements with the fire department" and will have "close cooperation and communication during operations". Slowik announced: "We are directly on site at various stations and hotspots and are in direct radio contact. Depending on the situation, we will accompany and protect the emergency services in the operational area."

This applies in particular to Gesundbrunnen, Nord-Neukölln, Gropiusstadt, the High-Deck-Siedlung, Schöneberg and also certain areas in Lichtenrade in the south of Berlin, where the worst outbreak of violence occurred a year ago, said the police chief. "In concrete terms, however, our operations depend on what happens: It can also escalate in a completely different place, so we will react quickly and flexibly." A whole range of measures such as barriers and controls are planned for the three fireworks ban zones in Sonnenallee in Neukölln, Schöneberg and Alexanderplatz.

According to Slowik, the police will of course also accompany the big celebration at the Brandenburg Gate, which will be much bigger than in previous years with 65,000 visitors. "We are also keeping an eye on the Last Generation climate protection group in order to prevent such actions or put an end to them as quickly as possible."

Slowik emphasized that she is "optimistic, realistic and very determined" about New Year's Eve 2023/24. "Optimistic, because I think we are really, really well prepared. Realistic, because we are a city of four million people, and some pyro excesses will certainly be unavoidable." However, the police want to prevent excesses on a grand scale and prevent attacks on people. "And we are very determined to use everything at our disposal to counter violence."

As early as December 28, when fireworks can be sold, the police will be active in the hotspots and monitor the situation, said Slowik. Civilian police officers will also be deployed for this purpose. "To see who is already trying to attack rescue workers or other people there." This would then be a reason for preventive detention, i.e. locking people up until New Year's Eve, and a good deterrent. "I don't think anyone wants to spend New Year's Eve in preventive custody."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de