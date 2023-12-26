Turn of the year - Police Commissioner: Biggest New Year's Eve operation for years

Berlin's police are preparing for a large-scale operation due to the riots at the turn of the year last year and against the backdrop of the war in the Gaza Strip. "It's the biggest police operation on New Year's Eve in recent decades," Police Commissioner Barbara Slowik told the German Press Agency. "This is mainly due to the Middle East conflict, which makes the operational situation much more challenging and complex."

Last year, there were firecrackers thrown and other attacks on police officers, firefighters and paramedics in parts of Berlin and other major German cities. The riots triggered harsh criticism and controversial political debates.

Police presence to be significantly increased

"On New Year's Eve, we will have 2,000 to 2,500 Berlin police officers and support from Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and the federal police on duty," Slowik announced. "At the same time, the number of patrol cars will be increased from the usual 150 at night to 220." That is another 1,000 police officers in the patrol cars and at the stations. In addition, there would be 500 federal police officers at the S-Bahn stations and long-distance train stations.

One reason for the significant increase in police numbers is the experience of the past year. "We are significantly increasing protection for the fire department and other emergency services. And we are also very present on the streets in the relevant districts," said Slowik. "Added to this is the emotionalization caused by the conflict in the Middle East and the immense need to protect Jewish and Israeli people and institutions. We assume that these emotions will also be acted out on the streets."

Looking back on last New Year's Eve, Slowik said that the sheer number of attacks on police officers, firefighters and other rescue workers was not much higher than in the years before coronavirus in 2018 and 2019. "There were a similar number of attacks in the past. However, the quality of the attacks was new last year, for example when rescue workers were lured into suspected ambushes and attacked."

Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner announced a decisive approach against riots on New Year's Eve. "We have taken all the necessary precautions to ensure that the rule of law is enforced," the CDU politician told the German Press Agency. "We know that it can be challenging in certain parts of the city. I can only appeal to everyone: Let's celebrate New Year's Eve peacefully with each other, and let's also be exuberant," Wegner said. "But anyone who attacks police and firefighters must expect a very consistent response from the rule of law."

Wegner: Police and judiciary are optimally prepared

The police will have a strong presence in places where riots can be expected. "The judiciary will also be on standby on New Year's Eve to check arrest warrants or initiate follow-up investigations," said the head of government and CDU state chairman. "Everyone should be aware that criminal acts will have consequences." Security forces and the judiciary were as well prepared as possible for New Year's Eve. "We are aware that the security situation in our city has been even tenser since October 7 than it was before," said Wegner.

Slowik announced: "We are directly on site at various police stations and hotspots and are in direct radio contact. Depending on the situation, we will accompany and protect the emergency services in the incident room."

This applies in particular to Gesundbrunnen, Nord-Neukölln, Gropiusstadt, the High-Deck-Siedlung, Schöneberg and also certain areas in Lichtenrade in the south of Berlin, where the worst outbreak of violence occurred a year ago, said the police chief. "In concrete terms, however, our operations depend on what happens: It can also escalate in a completely different place, so we will react quickly and flexibly." A whole range of measures such as barriers and controls are planned for the three fireworks ban zones in Sonnenallee in Neukölln, Schöneberg and Alexanderplatz.

Police are also on duty at the Brandenburg Gate

The police will of course also be accompanying the big celebration at the Brandenburg Gate, which is much bigger than in previous years with 65,000 visitors, said Slowik. "We are also keeping an eye on the Last Generation climate protection group in order to prevent such actions or put an end to them as quickly as possible."

Slowik emphasized that she is "optimistic, realistic and very determined" about New Year's Eve 2023/24. "Optimistic, because I think we are really, really well prepared. Realistic, because we are a city of four million people, and some pyro excesses will certainly be unavoidable." However, the police want to prevent excesses on a grand scale and prevent attacks on people. "And we are very determined to use everything at our disposal to counter violence."

As early as December 28, when fireworks can be sold, the police will be active in the hotspots and monitor the situation, said Slowik. Civilian police officers will also be deployed for this purpose. "To see who is already trying to attack rescue workers or other people there." This would then be a reason for a preventive detention, i.e. locking up until New Year's Eve.

Wegner and Interior Senator Spranger want to visit the police

Wegner wants to see the situation for himself: "The Senator of the Interior and I will be out and about in the city together. We will be at the fire department, we will talk to the Berlin police. We will go to police stations and we will also visit the police situation center," he announced.

"We are doing this to show that the police, but also the fire department, have the full backing of the entire Berlin Senate and that we support every measure that the police leadership believes is necessary to ensure that New Year's Eve is as peaceful as possible."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de