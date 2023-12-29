Crime - Police chief: "Very serious indications" of terrorism

Cologne police chief Johannes Hermanns has described the indications of a planned terrorist attack in Cologne Cathedral as "very serious". On December 21, the State Office of Criminal Investigation and the Cologne police were initially informed verbally by the Federal Office of Criminal Investigation about "indications of a possible attack scenario on Cologne Cathedral on New Year's Eve or at the turn of the year", Hermanns said on Friday in Cologne. Further checks had revealed that the information was "very serious". The security authorities had focused on a man with links to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia. Strict security precautions had already been taken for the church services at Christmas to avert danger.

Source: www.stern.de