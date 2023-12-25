Animals - Police catch runaway Great Danes: Breeder relieved

Four Great Danes that escaped from a vacation home caused a special kind of police operation in St. Ingbert, Saarland, on Christmas Eve. Passers-by had reported the four loose four-legged friends to the police in the morning. Because the animals were apparently very frightened, the officers were initially unable to catch or restrain them - even with the help of a service dog squadron, the police said.

Investigations finally revealed that the dogs had escaped from a nearby vacation home. The owner of the house was able to locate and contact the dog's owner - a breeder from Great Britain who was spending her Christmas vacation in Saarland. After a police operation lasting several hours, the Great Danes were returned safe and sound to the owner, who was visibly relieved about the "special Christmas present", it was reported.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de