Silverster - Police call for a "civilized approach" to fireworks

The Brandenburg police are hoping that citizens will use fireworks in a "civilized manner" on New Year's Eve. This also includes the use of certified fireworks, emphasized a police spokesperson on Saturday. In the past, there have been some serious injuries, particularly when setting off non-certified firecrackers.

Michael Oppert, head of emergency care, even called on the public not to set off firecrackers and rockets. He appealed: "Relieve us and protect your health - and do without private fireworks again." New Year's Eve fireworks repeatedly cause serious injuries, often to hands and eyes. But there are also burns to the face and, as a result of alcohol consumption, head injuries due to falls and fights, the hospital said. Some clinics in Brandenburg are increasing their staff in view of New Year's Eve.

Brandenburg's state animal welfare officer Anne Zinke called on people to refrain from using New Year's Eve fireworks to protect animals. Not only domestic and farm animals, but also wild animals suffer from the noise, light and smoke, Zinke said in a statement on Friday. "New Year's Eve is no fun for animals." New Year's Eve fireworks cause animals to panic. Anyone who does not want to do without rockets and firecrackers should not set off fireworks near animals and should also keep their distance from zoos, animal enclosures, stables and forest areas.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de