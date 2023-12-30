Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewspoliceHolidaysHealthfireworksnew year's evebrandenburganimalsanne zinkepotsdam

Police call for a "civilized approach" to fireworks

The Brandenburg police are hoping that citizens will use fireworks in a "civilized manner" on New Year's Eve. This also includes the use of certified fireworks, emphasized a police spokesperson on Saturday. In the past, there have been some serious injuries, particularly when setting off...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
1 min read
Rockets stand in a store of Feuerwerksverkauf Berlin on the first day of retail fireworks sales.....aussiedlerbote.de
Rockets stand in a store of Feuerwerksverkauf Berlin on the first day of retail fireworks sales. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Silverster - Police call for a "civilized approach" to fireworks

The Brandenburg police are hoping that citizens will use fireworks in a "civilized manner" on New Year's Eve. This also includes the use of certified fireworks, emphasized a police spokesperson on Saturday. In the past, there have been some serious injuries, particularly when setting off non-certified firecrackers.

Michael Oppert, head of emergency care, even called on the public not to set off firecrackers and rockets. He appealed: "Relieve us and protect your health - and do without private fireworks again." New Year's Eve fireworks repeatedly cause serious injuries, often to hands and eyes. But there are also burns to the face and, as a result of alcohol consumption, head injuries due to falls and fights, the hospital said. Some clinics in Brandenburg are increasing their staff in view of New Year's Eve.

Brandenburg's state animal welfare officer Anne Zinke called on people to refrain from using New Year's Eve fireworks to protect animals. Not only domestic and farm animals, but also wild animals suffer from the noise, light and smoke, Zinke said in a statement on Friday. "New Year's Eve is no fun for animals." New Year's Eve fireworks cause animals to panic. Anyone who does not want to do without rockets and firecrackers should not set off fireworks near animals and should also keep their distance from zoos, animal enclosures, stables and forest areas.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

View of traffic signs and a street lamp on the flooded banks of the Weser. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Floods: Soest district lifts large-scale operation

In view of the current easing of the flood situation with falling water levels, the district of Soest has lifted the large-scale emergency situation for the entire district. District Administrator Eva Irrgang (CDU) had declared the emergency situation in connection with the extreme flooding,...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public
A woman scatters over the memorial site during a vigil after a fatal police shooting in Mannheim.....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

People demonstrate against police violence

At a rally under the motto "How many more?", people in Mannheim demonstrated against escalating police violence. The background to this is several incidents in which someone was killed. According to a police spokeswoman, 180 to 200 people responded to the call to demonstrate in the city center...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public

Latest

View of traffic signs and a street lamp on the flooded banks of the Weser. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Floods: Soest district lifts large-scale operation

In view of the current easing of the flood situation with falling water levels, the district of Soest has lifted the large-scale emergency situation for the entire district. District Administrator Eva Irrgang (CDU) had declared the emergency situation in connection with the extreme flooding,...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public
A woman scatters over the memorial site during a vigil after a fatal police shooting in Mannheim.....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

People demonstrate against police violence

At a rally under the motto "How many more?", people in Mannheim demonstrated against escalating police violence. The background to this is several incidents in which someone was killed. According to a police spokeswoman, 180 to 200 people responded to the call to demonstrate in the city center...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public