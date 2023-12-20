Skip to content
Police break into apartment in Schwerin: Woman arrested

A special police unit pulls several people out of a church building. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Migration - Police break into apartment in Schwerin: Woman arrested

During the police operation in Schwerin over a planned deportation of two men on Wednesday morning, the emergency services forced their way into an apartment in which a family had barricaded themselves. A woman who had initially prevented the deportation was arrested without resistance, according to a police spokeswoman. A total of six people were in the apartment, including children.

Police press release Police follow-up press release

Source: www.stern.de

