Fribourg - Police attacked with fireworks: Officer injured

According to police reports, a group of around 80 people attacked several police patrols in Freiburg with fireworks. One officer was slightly injured, said a police spokesman on New Year's morning. The personal details of several suspected participants were established.

The emergency services were called to the Stühlinger district of Freiburg early on Monday morning with reports of street barricades. On the scene, they found a car trailer parked across the road. Immediately after arriving, the patrols were attacked. The crowd was eventually pushed back by reinforcements, according to the police.

Source: www.stern.de