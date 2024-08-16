Swimming pools - Police at the open-air swimming pool in Berlin-Steglitz

There was another police intervention at a Berlin public pool. Several police officers were dispatched to the public pool at the Insulaner in Steglitz on Thursday afternoon. They were alerted, according to an officer on the scene, due to reports of a dispute. As a precaution, a larger contingent was sent. Two men reportedly received a ban - the police waited for them to leave the pool. The situation was resolved relatively quickly.

Last month, the public pool in Gropiusstadt was closed early due to a dispute among young men. Otherwise, it has been relatively quiet this year, perhaps due to the unpredictable weather in June and July. The pool operators expressed satisfaction with an interim review in mid-July.

In recent years, there have been occasional police interventions at overcrowded pools on hot days due to disturbances caused by young men or fights among bathers. The pool operators introduced ID checks, deployed more security personnel, installed cameras at some entrances, and enforced house bans more strictly. The police also positioned themselves more frequently in front of the Columbiabad in Neukölln, the Pankow summer pool, and the public pool at the Insulaner, where most incidents occurred.

