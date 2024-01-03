Kassel - Police assume fatal fall was a tragic accident

The Kassel criminal investigation department continues to believe that the fatal fall of a 28-year-old woman in Bergpark Wilhelmshöhe was the result of a "tragic accident". The police announced on Tuesday that the investigation had not revealed any evidence of third-party fault or a lack of safety precautions on the part of the Bergpark. According to witnesses, last Thursday the 28-year-old woman is said to have climbed onto the watercourse of the cascades next to the steps below the Hercules statue, which currently has no water due to the time of year. She lost her balance there and fell backwards around ten meters into the depths.

She died a few hours later in a Kassel hospital as a result of her injuries. The police had already ruled out suicide. As is usual in such cases, the criminal investigation department in Kassel took up the investigation.

