Police arrest three more suspects

A Tajik man is suspected of planning an attack on Cologne Cathedral on Christmas Eve. He spends New Year's Eve in police custody, as do three other suspects. The police speak of a larger terror network that extends to other federal states and countries.

The police have arrested three other suspects who are believed to be connected to the planned terrorist attack on Cologne Cathedral. The raids took place in Duisburg, Herne and in Nörvenich in the district of Düren, the police announced. Apartments were also searched there.

It turned out that the Tajik taken into custody on Christmas Eve was part of a larger network that also extended to other German states and other European countries, explained Cologne's police chief Johannes Hermanns at a press conference called at short notice. The attack was to be carried out with a car.

North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister Herbert Reul spoke of a "success, for which I would like to thank the investigators". Islamist extremists have always been active, but are currently more active than usual, said the CDU politician. "The police are always trying to be a few steps ahead."

Around 1,000 police officers are currently on duty to ensure security around the cathedral on New Year's Eve. So far, nothing suspicious has been found, said Reul. The police are appealing to revelers to report unusual incidents, for example if someone is behaving strangely or walking around with luggage in a conspicuous manner. There is a ban on firecrackers in large parts of Cologne city center.

Shortly before Christmas, the police received information about a planned Islamist terrorist attack on Cologne Cathedral. The main suspect, Tajike, is said to have links to the jihadist militia Islamic State.

