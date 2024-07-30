- Police arrest suspected car thief in Spree-Neiße

In the Spree-Neiße district, the police have provisionally arrested a suspected car thief. The 30-year-old already has several arrest warrants out for him, as the police reported. Among other things, he is accused of multiple fraud and property crimes, as well as fencing and aggravated gang theft.

In the morning, federal police wanted to stop a car that was wanted for investigation in Neiße-Malxetal. The 30-year-old driver reportedly fled at first, but was caught by the police and stopped in Forst (Lausitz). The car was seized.

The 30-year-old, with a history of multiple arrest warrants, is suspected of committing various property crimes and fraud, falling under the umbrella of criminal activity. The federal police also pursued a car wanted for investigation in Neiße-Malxetal, only to find the driver attempting to evade capture, further adding to their criminal record.

