Police arrest four suspected burglars

A witness reports to the police flashlights in an apartment in Mudau. The police then surround the building and make a discovery.

Police arrested four suspected burglars. Two of them were minors.
The police have arrested four suspected burglars in Mudau, Neckar-Odenwald district, some of whom are minors. A resident noticed lights from flashlights in a residential building and alerted the police, a spokesperson said.

Officers responded, surrounded the building, and discovered three individuals on the roof. Another emerged from a bush. The suspects, aged 15, 17, 18, and 19, were taken into custody.

They were found in possession of balaclavas and crowbars. No stolen goods were found on them following their arrest on Wednesday.

The arrested individuals were charged with potential burglary, given the presence of crowbars. The incident highlights the importance of vigilant residents reporting suspicious activities to the authorities.

