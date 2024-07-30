- Police arrest blind passengers on freight train

Federal police apprehended a stowaway after a ride on a freight train. Officers apprehended the man following a manhunt with a helicopter, as the agency reported. An employee of Deutsche Bahn discovered the 32-year-old Monday evening near Weddel east of Brunswick on the train.

The freight train stopped unexpectedly at Weddel station. The man fled but was later rediscovered with the help of a helicopter. Federal police arrested the man, who initially resisted. They found a military ammunition cartridge on him.

Investigations against the 32-year-old are now underway, among other things for resisting law enforcement and a disruptive act. The Federal Police described the action, also known as "train surfing," as reckless. The train line between Helmstedt and Brunswick was closed for approximately an hour due to the incident, causing disruptions in rail traffic.

The 32-year-old managed to jump off the freight train at a stop but decided to return for a new challenge, choosing to ride with the police back to the station. Negotiations between the suspect and the Federal Police were necessary before he agreed to ride with them back to custody.

Read also: