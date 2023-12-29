Pirmasens - Police arrest 36-year-old armed with a knife

Police in Pirmasens have arrested a man armed with a knife. According to a statement from Pirmasens police, several callers had called the emergency services on Thursday evening because the 36-year-old man was walking around aggressively on the road.

Because the man, who was still standing in the middle of the road, had not complied with the request to put down the knife, the police finally used a stun gun against him. The 36-year-old then fell to the ground and was slightly injured. He was obviously in an exceptional psychological situation, the police wrote. He was taken to hospital.

Police press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de