Police arrest 36-year-old armed with a knife

Police in Pirmasens have arrested a man armed with a knife. According to a statement from the Pirmasens police, several callers had dialed the emergency number on Thursday evening because the 36-year-old was running around aggressively on the road.

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Because the man, who was still standing in the middle of the road, had not complied with the request to put down the knife, the police finally used a stun gun against him. The 36-year-old then fell to the ground and was slightly injured. He was obviously in an exceptional psychological situation, the police wrote. He was taken to hospital.

