- Police are still searching for gunmen after shooting in Zingst

Even a week after the shooting incident in the Baltic Sea resort of Zingst, where two men were injured, some seriously, authorities are still searching for the suspected shooter or shooters. A spokesperson for the prosecutor's office in Stralsund stated that, for tactical reasons, no information is being provided about the progress of the investigation or possible motives behind the crime. However, investigations are ongoing at full speed. It has been reported that there were immediate search operations following the incident, involving special police forces.

Based on current findings, shots were fired at a group of people standing on the Seebrueckenplatz in Zingst in the early hours of August 9th. A 25-year-old and a 24-year-old man were hit. The older man sustained life-threatening injuries but is no longer in critical condition. It is unknown whether both men are still in stationary treatment.

Investigators believe that the perpetrator or perpetrators fired from a car about 30 to 40 meters away. They are investigating under the suspicion of attempted homicide.

Despite the advancements in the investigation, the identity of the potential other suspects, if any, remains elusive. It's unclear if the shooter acted alone or if there was further involvement from other individuals.

