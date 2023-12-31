Investigations - Police are looking for witnesses after robbery on cash transport

The police are looking for witnesses after a robbery on a cash transport in Hamburg. The crime took place on Friday evening at the Billstedt shopping center. According to the current state of the investigation, the 53-year-old delivery man had left the building in the area of the delivery entrance when a man threatened him with a firearm, hit him in the head with the weapon and then snatched his suitcase of money, the police announced on Sunday. The robber then fled on foot with the loot. The money carrier suffered a minor head injury and was treated in hospital.

According to the description, the perpetrator is 22 to 25 years old and about 1.70 meters tall. He has a slim build and wears a short, dark beard. He was wearing a dark down jacket with a hood.

The police are asking witnesses who can provide information about the perpetrator or have made observations in connection with the crime to call the Hamburg police hotline on +49 40 4286 56789 or report to a police station.

