Turn of the year - Police and fire department prepare for New Year's Eve

The fire department and police in Hamburg are preparing for a busy evening around the turn of the year. "We are preparing for New Year's Eve," said a spokeswoman for the fire department in Hamburg on Wednesday. This included preparatory discussions with the emergency services, in particular on self-protection. It was clearly noticeable that aggression towards emergency services had increased in recent years. "We have a new quality of attacks," the spokesperson continued. This was particularly evident last year, when firefighters were targeted with fireworks and in some cases seriously injured.

The fire department' s equipment is also being prepared for New Year's Eve operations. For example, ambulances and fire engines have been covered with special shrapnel protection film.

According to a spokeswoman for the authorities, the police are relying on a tried and tested New Year's Eve concept: "We will also have a strong presence this year and will be very visible in the city. However, we will not be increasing the number of personnel compared to last year," she said on request.

Before the turn of the year, the police are also focusing on prevention. "Over the past few weeks, we have specifically visited young people and young people to sensitize them to a peaceful turn of the year," reported the spokeswoman. These were young people who had committed crimes on Halloween or earlier New Year's Eve celebrations, for example.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de