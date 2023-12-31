Tense situation - Police and fire department face major New Year's Eve operation

The police and fire department in Berlin are preparing for New Year's Eve with a large contingent. According to Police Commissioner Barbara Slowik, it is one of the largest deployments in recent decades. The already tense situation at the turn of the year has been exacerbated by the war in Gaza following the terrorist attack on Israel by Islamist Hamas. A total of around 4500 police officers are to be deployed in Berlin. They are also to protect firefighters and rescue workers who were massively attacked on New Year's Eve a year ago.

Fire department declares "New Year's Eve state of emergency"

The fire department and other aid organizations plan to deploy a total of more than 1,500 personnel. According to state fire director Karsten Homrighausen, that is around three times as many personnel as usual. The fire department will declare a "New Year's Eve state of emergency" at 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve. This means that staffing levels will be increased in the control center, among other things: Instead of 32 employees, 78 will be working there.

In the experience of the fire department, New Year's Eve is the busiest night of the year. The helpers expect a sharp increase in emergency calls and operations, particularly in the areas of emergency rescue and firefighting. The private use of fireworks poses a particularly high risk.

Already three patients with serious hand injuries

Berlin's hospitals have also prepared for this. According to the Unfallkrankenhaus (UKB), it is significantly increasing its operating capacities on New Year's Eve. "Our team of hand surgeons is already warming up for the surgical marathon that night in several operating theaters," the hospital announced on the online platform X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

The first patients already had to be treated before New Year's Eve: "There were already three..." was the somewhat flippant comment from the clinic on Sunday morning. Another patient had to be operated on immediately on Saturday.

The police reported that a 40-year-old man had lost a hand when setting off a signal rocket in the Kaulsdorf district of Marzahn-Hellersdorf. The rocket exploded in his hand immediately after ignition. During a search, further pyrotechnics were found on his person and confiscated.

First riots and attacks

The police are also dealing with the first incidents of rioting and attacks on emergency services. During the night, several cars were set on fire in the city area; investigators are assuming arson. The fire department reported a total of nine incidents in the city. On Friday evening, a group of around 20 people set off pyrotechnics without permission and went on the rampage in Kreuzberg. According to the police, the group harassed police officers and one officer was hit by a thrown chair.

Further incidents were recorded by plainclothes officers and officers in uniform during checks in Neukölln. For example, a group of people threw pyrotechnics at passers-by on Hallesches Ufer, the police announced on X (formerly Twitter). A total of 15 reports were made and pyrotechnics were confiscated 18 times.

Demonstration in Neukölln banned

The Berlin police banned a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Neukölln that had been planned for New Year's Eve due to concerns about criminal offenses. According to the police, two parallel planned counter demonstrations in support of Israel were subsequently canceled by the organizers.

However, another pro-Palestinian demonstration is to take place early Sunday afternoon. According to the police, 1000 participants are expected.

Hotspot areas and no-fire zones

The police have defined several hotspot areas: These include North Neukölln and Kreuzberg from Kottbusser Tor via Hermannplatz almost to the High-Deck housing estate at the end of Sonnenallee. Another hotspot area is in the south of Berlin, where the most violent attacks on the fire department and police took place a year ago.

There are also firecracker ban zones at Alexanderplatz, in the Steinmetzkiez area in Schöneberg and on part of Sonnenallee as well as in adjacent side streets. The ban applies from 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve until 6 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Fireworks at the Brandenburg Gate again

Private fireworks are also prohibited at the Brandenburg Gate. The traditional New Year's Eve party will take place there again, broadcast live by ZDF. For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, there will once again be a firework display. Strict safety precautions are in place for the party at the Berlin landmark. An admission fee of ten euros is new this year. According to the organizers, 65,000 people can attend; online tickets were still available at midday on Sunday. Due to the strict security checks, a spokeswoman advised people to buy their tickets in advance.

Bus services restricted on New Year's Eve

Due to the big New Year's Eve party at the Brandenburg Gate and on Straße des 17. Juni, bus routes 106, 187 and N26 will be rerouted. Due to the party, U-Bahn line 5 and several S-Bahn lines will also no longer stop at the Brandenburg Gate and Bundestag stops from 4.00 pm, according to the traffic information center.

Passengers must also be prepared for restrictions in Kreuzberg and Neukölln. According to Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG), numerous stops along Sonnenallee and in the direction of Hermannplatz will not be served for safety reasons. A BVG spokesperson explained that the company would decide on the service on New Year's Eve in close consultation with the police.

Nationwide riots a year ago

On New Year's Eve 2022/2023, there were riots and attacks on police officers and emergency services throughout Germany, with Berlin being particularly affected. In total, around 145 people were arrested by the police on New Year's Eve in Berlin for various offenses. However, this referred to all forms of crime and the entire city area and not just attacks on the emergency services. This figure had initially been misleadingly communicated by the police or misattributed in the debate.

