Turn of the year - Police and fire department appeal: "Don't attack us"

Thepolice and fire department in Berlin are warning against the misuse of firecrackers and rockets with a joint video at the start of the firework sales this Thursday. "We are going into action together. So that you can celebrate New Year's Eve safely. And to help you if you need us," say a policewoman, a police officer and a firefighter in the post published on Wednesday on the platform formerly known as Twitter X.

"Please respect our work. Give us enough space to do it. And follow our instructions," it continues. "Don't attack us. Don't shoot us with firecrackers, rockets or alarm guns. You are liable to prosecution and could face several years in prison." The three participants appeal: "So don't ruin your future. And respect us. The people who are there for you and your families."

During the sale, category F2 fireworks - firecrackers, rockets and firework batteries - will officially be on sale for three days. The police have already pointed out in advance that there are no-firework zones on New Year's Eve. These are located at Alexanderplatz, in the Steinmetzkiez area in Schöneberg and on part of Sonnenallee and adjacent side streets. The ban applies from 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve until 6 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Last year, incidents caused nationwide outrage - according to Berlin's police commissioner Barbara Slowik, rescue workers in the capital were deliberately lured into suspected ambushes. In Berlin, the largest police operation on New Year's Eve in decades is now taking place at the turn of the year, and many police officers are also to provide security in other cities.

The Berlin fire department believes it is well prepared. Fire department spokesperson Vinzenz Kasch told RBB24 Inforadio that after the attacks last year, projects with young people had been initiated in the affected neighborhoods and cooperation with the police had been intensified.

"We can assume that there will be scenes like last year's again - but we have positioned ourselves differently now, in terms of coordinating with the police and informing our own emergency services," said Kasch.

