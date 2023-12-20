Schwerin - Police: Afghan injured himself during deportation operation

A 22-year-old man who barricaded himself in a Schwerin church building with his family on Wednesday to escape deportation injured himself before the officers entered, according to police. The police also spoke of finding hidden knives. "During the search of all persons, knives were found hidden on the bodies of the mother, the 22-year-old son and the daughter," the police announced at the end of the operation on Wednesday afternoon. The 47-year-old mother was said to be in a state of mental distress. She and her son received medical treatment. Criminal proceedings were initiated against the mother for threats and coercion. No other people or emergency services were injured.

According to the police, there were a total of six people in the apartment, including the 47-year-old mother, the 49-year-old father, two adult sons aged 22 and 18, as well as a ten-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter. All of them are reportedly Afghan nationals. Initially, the police had spoken of two Iraqi men who were to be deported.

The family had barricaded themselves in the apartment of a church congregation in the morning when police officers tried to enforce the deportation. After about four hours of trying to stay in contact with the family, the police finally forced their way into the apartment.

