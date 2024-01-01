Traffic - Police: 17-year-old causes an accident after being chased near the border

A 17-year-old driver is said to have fled across the border from a police check in the Netherlands and caused an accident in Haren (Emsland district). Both the driver and an 18-year-old passenger were uninjured, a police spokeswoman said on Monday. According to her, police officers in the Dutch town of Ter Apel near the German border wanted to check the car early on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the Dutch officers took up the pursuit. In the border town of Haren, the car left the road on a left-hand bend at around 4.30 a.m. for reasons that were initially unexplained and crashed into a traffic sign and a hedge.

The driver did not have a driver's license, said the spokeswoman. In addition, the 17-year-old was under the influence of drugs, as a blood test revealed. As the accident happened on German soil, the driver will have to answer to several criminal proceedings in Germany. Property damage of around 10,000 euros was caused.

