Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsThe following paragraphs are added:

Police: 14-year-old rammed several cars with aunt's car

A teenager caused significant damage after an unauthorized joyride in his aunt's car, according to police. Another driver was seriously injured.

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read
A rescue helicopter transported the seriously injured 61-year-old to a hospital. (Symbol photo)
A rescue helicopter transported the seriously injured 61-year-old to a hospital. (Symbol photo)

- Police: 14-year-old rammed several cars with aunt's car

A 14-year-old is suspected of causing a multi-vehicle collision in Lower Franconia using his aunt's car, resulting in serious injuries. The teenager allegedly rammed several parked cars in Eltmann (district of Hassberge) at high speed, according to police. He also collided with a 61-year-old woman's car.

The woman was then propelled through a garden and into a house wall. A rescue helicopter transported the seriously injured woman to a hospital.

The teenager was reportedly slightly injured. In total, eight cars were damaged, some extensively. Police and an expert are investigating the cause of the accident and how the 14-year-old gained access to his aunt's car.

The investigation into the causes of the collision and how the teenager obtained his aunt's car has led to the following paragraphs being added. The authorities are considering charges against the 14-year-old for the damages and potential endangerment of lives.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Microsoft exceeded expectations in sales and profit.
Economy

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors Microsoft's Cloud Business Keeps Growing, But Not as Fast as Analysts Expected After Recent Billion-Dollar Investments. Post-market, the stock plunges. Billion-dollar investments in data centers for Artificial Intelligence (AI) have yet to translate into accelerated growth for Microsoft's cloud

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public