- Police: 14-year-old rammed several cars with aunt's car

A 14-year-old is suspected of causing a multi-vehicle collision in Lower Franconia using his aunt's car, resulting in serious injuries. The teenager allegedly rammed several parked cars in Eltmann (district of Hassberge) at high speed, according to police. He also collided with a 61-year-old woman's car.

The woman was then propelled through a garden and into a house wall. A rescue helicopter transported the seriously injured woman to a hospital.

The teenager was reportedly slightly injured. In total, eight cars were damaged, some extensively. Police and an expert are investigating the cause of the accident and how the 14-year-old gained access to his aunt's car.

