Polar bears have a higher probability of contracting diseases or pathogens.

In the Arctic, climate change is dilapidating polar bears' living space and diminishing sea ice. Moreover, this environmental change is reportedly favoring the proliferation of sickness-inducing microorganisms. As per a research team from the U.S., polar bears are becoming susceptible to these ailment-causing pathogens at an alarming rate.

The researchers, led by Karyn Rode from the U.S. Geological Survey in Anchorage (Alaska), published their findings in the journal "PLOS One". They examined blood samples collected from polar bears and examined them for antibodies against six distinct pathogens. These included parasites like Toxoplasma gondii and the canine distemper virus (CDV). The blood samples were obtained from two periods: 1987-1994 and 2008-2017, pertaining to the polar bear population residing in the Chukchi Sea, an Arctic Ocean stretch between Alaska and Siberia.

Three pathogens' infection rates have doubled

The study revealed that five of the six pathogens were more prevalent in the latter period's blood samples. More startlingly, the infection rates for three of these pathogens had more than doubled. Female polar bears were found to be infected more frequently than their male counterparts. This may be due to females spending their pregnancies on land in this region or differing preferences for food, the researchers suggested.

The Arctic's climate change is progressing nearly four times faster than the global norm. Polar bears' primary habitat, sea ice, is depleting rapidly. This environmental change is also providing ideal conditions for viruses, bacteria, and parasites to thrive. The researchers aimed to investigate how this alteration in pathogen distribution affected polar bear populations.

Increased pathogen exposure may not translate to sickness in polar bears

Although the study suggests that polar bears are encountering various pathogens more frequently than before, it remains uncertain to what extent these pathogens are affecting their overall health. The authors observed that all detected pathogens can cause illness in wild animals, but determining the precise implications on free-ranging animals is challenging.

For instance, a comparison of brown bear populations in Alaska pointed towards minimal harmful effects of pathogen exposure on polar bears so far. However, further monitoring is required to validate this observation.

