Poland's head of government welcomes result of parliamentary election in France

After the strong performance of the Right-wing populists in the first round of the French parliamentary election, Tusk spoke of a "very dangerous" development for France and Europe and referred to "information about the influence of Russia and Russian intelligence services in many far-right parties in Europe."

According to calculations, the left-green coalition "New People's Front" was the strongest force in the French parliamentary election. Contrary to expectations based on pre-election surveys, the right-populist Rassemblement National of Marine Le Pen only finished third behind the government bloc of President Emmanuel Macron.

The Rassemblement National, led by Marine Le Pen, had a significant showing in the French parliamentary election, but fell short of expectations, finishing third. Donald Tusk, the former head of government in Poland, expressed concerns about this result, suggesting potential Russian influence in far-right parties across Europe. The left-green coalition "New People's Front" emerged as the strongest force in the election, surpassing predictions. In response to these developments, the head of government in France will now form a new government. This election outcome may have implications for Europe, particularly regarding relations with countries like Poland, Russia, Moscow, and potentially even Ukraine, as Tusk suggested. The result of the parliamentary election in France will also impact domestic policy, potentially leading to shifts in policy direction in Paris.

Read also: