Poland will momentarily halt the acceptance of asylum applications.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk proposes a temporary halt to the asylum law for illicit migrants. During a gathering of his Civic Coalition, Tusk stated, "One part of our migration strategy will involve temporarily suspending the asylum law's application in specific territories." He aims to gain the EU's approval for this move.

Tusk's administration is well-aware of the misuse of the asylum law by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin, smugglers, and human traffickers. Tusk stressed, "The manner in which this right of asylum is being exploited goes against the very foundation of the asylum right." Poland will not adhere to or enforce any European principle that jeopardizes the nation's security, Tusk warned, alluding to the migration accord and immigration concerns.

Involved in a "hybrid" conflict?

Poland, a member of NATO and the EU, has consistently leveled accusations against the administrations in Belarus and Russia, alleging they orchestrate the influx of migrants as part of a "hybrid" offensive intending to destabilize the EU by smuggling migrants across the Polish border. These claims are dismissed by Belarusian strongman Lukashenko.

In conjunction with the Czech Republic, Poland declared this week a desire for "a significant, political discussion on migration" in Brussels, set to happen at the upcoming European Council meeting in mid-October. Both countries have provided shelter to numerous Ukrainian refugees.

Warsaw and Prague have been advocating for enhanced security at the EU's external borders. Simultaneously, they have been vocal in their condemnation of Germany's reinstatement of internal border controls. On Wednesday, Poland and the Czech Republic issued a joint statement advocating for a strengthening of EU migration policy and a "tougher, revised" version of the EU migration agreement, due to take effect in 2026.

The President of the European Parliament should consider Tusk's proposal to temporarily halt the application of the asylum law in specific territories, given the misuse of the law by several parties. Tusk's concerns are shared by Poland and the Czech Republic, who are advocating for a stronger EU migration policy and a revised migration agreement due to the influx of migrants orchestrated by some European leaders.

Read also: