Poland wants to "answer" Putin and is putting pressure on Germany

Following the recent attacks on Ukraine, Poland's foreign minister is calling for Kiev to be provided with missiles "with a longer range". An announcement that is likely to be directed primarily at Germany, which continues to hesitate over long-range Taurus missiles. CDU foreign policy politician Röttgen is also clear.

Following the massive wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine at the turn of the year, there are increasing calls for the delivery of longer-range weapons for Kiev. "We should respond to the recent attacks on Ukraine in a language that Putin understands," demanded Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski at X. He wants a tightening of sanctions and the provision of "longer-range missiles" that would "enable the Ukrainian government to take out launch sites and command centers".

Despite a trade conflict, Poland is one of Ukraine's biggest supporters within Europe. During his inaugural visit to Kiev, Sikorski appealed to the European Union and the USA to "mobilize" their economies and production capabilities in order to provide Ukraine with weapons. The USA also has long-range missiles, but has so far only supplied its ATACMS as a short-range version.

After Christmas, Russia launched one of the largest waves of attacks since the start of the war against the Ukrainian capital Kiev and other cities. More than 40 people were killed. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the Russian armed forces have fired almost 300 missiles and more than 200 drones at Ukraine since December 29 alone. Selensky spoke of "completely premeditated terror" by Russia.

Ukraine responds with counter-attacks

Ukraine responded over the weekend with rocket attacks on the Russian border region of Belgorod, in which 25 people were killed. Russia reported renewed attacks on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Moscow as well as border regions in Russia. The Russian air defense announced that it had intercepted six missiles over Belgorod.

In the Kursk region north of Belgorod, an air strike damaged infrastructure and led to power cuts, according to Governor Roman Starovoyt. The governor of the city of Sevastopol in Crimea said that a missile had been fired near the city.

For its part, the leadership in Kiev called on its Western allies to speed up the delivery of air defense weapons, combat drones and long-range weapons. Zelenskyi's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak stated that he had discussed the latest wave of attacks with US President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan. Both agreed on "the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defenses", explained Jermak.

Röttgen calls for policy change

In Germany, the issue of supplying Taurus cruise missiles to Kiev has been discussed for a long time. CDU foreign affairs politician Röttgen called for a change in the German government's policy for 2024 from "half-heartedness to support with what is there". Otherwise, the "bleeding", "destruction" and "attrition" of Ukraine would continue, said Röttgen.

Europe and the USA must support Kiev "differently, more, more effectively". Taurus is "highly effective", argued the CDU politician. Taurus cruise missiles have a range of more than 500 kilometers and would make it easier for the Ukrainian army to attack weapons depots and supply lines on Russian territory.

