Poland has decided to shut down one of its three Russian consulates due to suspected Russian-instigated attacks. Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski claimed Moscow's hybrid warfare tactics, which involve sabotage and arson, against Poland and its allies. The Russian diplomats are now considered unwelcome in Poland, and further measures may be implemented if these activities persist.

Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, vowed a stern reaction from Russia in response to the closure of the Poznań general consulate. Besides Poznań, Russia also maintains consulates in Gdańsk and Kraków.

Sikorski pointed to the arrest of a Ukrainian individual who confessed to being influenced by Russian agents to set a building on fire in Wrocław. The man is currently under trial. Sikorski mentioned around 20 individuals under investigation in Poland for sabotage cases.

Germany under threat too

During an interview with TVN, a private TV channel, Sikorski stated that Russia is setting fire to buildings across Europe. He emphasized the need to discourage Putin's actions. Recent incidents in Germany include:

A discovered incendiary bomb at Leipzig Airport , just before it would be loaded onto a DHL plane.

, just before it would be loaded onto a DHL plane. An attack on Diehl defense company's factory last summer.

Diehl manufactures the IRIS-T air defense system, which Ukraine already possesses 18 units of two types, with 15 additional systems scheduled for delivery by 2026.

Poland's decision to close the Poznań consulate is reflecting growing concerns in Europe, as Russia is suspected of instigating attacks. This was evident in Germany, where an incendiary bomb was discovered at Leipzig Airport and an attack occurred at Diehl defense company's factory.

