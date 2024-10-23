Poland shuts down Russian diplomatic office and expels its personnel.

Poland has decided to shut down one of its three Russian consulates due to suspected Russian-backed attacks. Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski mentioned that Moscow's hybrid warfare tactics, such as sabotage and arson, are targeted against Poland and its allies. The Russian consulate staff in Poznań are no longer allowed to stay in the country, and Poland reserves the right to take additional actions if Russia continues with these activities.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatened a strong retaliation from Russia following the closure of the general consulate in Poznań. Besides Poznań, Russia maintains consulates in Gdańsk and Kraków.

Sikorski referenced the arrest of a Ukrainian citizen who confessed to being influenced by Russian agents to set a building on fire in Wrocław. The man is currently awaiting trial, and around 20 individuals are under investigation in Poland for suspected sabotage cases.

Germany also under threat

During an interview with the private TV station TVN, Sikorski stated that Russia is executing these arson attacks across Europe. It's crucial to "deter" Putin. Germany has also recently encountered several questionable incidents.

A firebomb that was supposed to be aboard a DHL plane at Leipzig airport was linked to Russia. Additionally, an attack on Diehl defense company's factory last summer should also be attributed to Russia.

Diehl defense company produces the IRIS-T air defense system, with Ukraine already owning nine units of two types. Another 15 systems will be acquired by 2026.

