Poland shuts down Russian consulate in Poznan due to alleged sabotage endeavors.

Poland has taken action against Russia's consulate in Poznań, citing suspected attempts at sabotage. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated on Tuesday, "I have intel indicating Russia's involvement in the sabotage attempts not only in Poland but also in allied countries." Consequentially, he revoked the consulate's operating license in Poznań, with a closure imminent in the following days. The consulate's staff will be deemed unwelcome in Poland post-closure. Sikorski also emphasized, "We call for an end to the covert war against Poland and its allies." The ministry retains the authority to impose additional measures if Russia continues the alleged sabotage attempts.

Poland, a NATO ally, has been vocal about Russia's provocations and espionage. In December 2021, Polish courts sentenced 14 individuals – hailing from Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine – to prison terms for preparing sabotage activities on Russia's behalf. They were allegedly plotting to attack aid trainloads en route to neighboring Ukraine and conducting surveillance on military installations and essential infrastructure as part of an espionage network.

Poland, bordering Ukraine, has become a pivotal logistics hub for supplying Western military aid to Kyiv since the onset of the Russian invasion.

Russia swiftly responded to the consulate closure in Poznań with a threat of retaliation. "We will respond harshly to this recent hostile action," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova communicated to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the consulate in Poznań is among the five Russian diplomatic outposts in Poland, which also includes the embassy in Warsaw.

The Polish Foreign Minister's statement about Russia's involvement in sabotage attempts extends beyond Poland, hinting at suspected sabotage attempts in allied countries. Following the revocation of the consulate's license, further sabotage attempts by Russia could lead to additional measures from Poland.

