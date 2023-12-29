Ukraine war - Poland: Russian missile flies through Polish airspace

According to the Polish army, a Russian missile has violated the airspace of NATO member Poland in the course of Russia's massive airstrikes on Ukraine. "Everything points to the fact that a Russian missile entered Polish airspace. It was tracked by us on radar and also left the airspace again," said Chief of General Staff Wieslaw Kukula in Warsaw.

According to the information, the missile was in Polish airspace for about three minutes and flew over 40 kilometers. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized that the defence alliance stands by its member Poland and remains vigilant.

On Friday, Russia carried out the heaviest air strikes on Ukraine since the start of the war. According to the Ukrainian air force, 158 missiles and combat drones were used. Among the targets attacked was the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, which is around 70 kilometers from the Polish border. Ukraine has been fending off a Russian invasion for more than 22 months.

Soldiers search for debris

Poland's Chief of the General Staff said that most of the Russian missiles had been tracked during the night. One then flew over the Ukrainian border with Poland. "We instructed our aircraft to intercept it and shoot it down if necessary." However, this was not possible due to the short time and the way the missile flew. To be on the safe side, however, soldiers were still searching for any debris on the ground along the flight path.

There was no exact information on where the flying object had disappeared from the radar and in which direction it was flying. The news channel TVN24 showed images of police and soldiers searching for debris near the town of Zamosc in the south-east of the country. "The object was black, about one to two meters long and flew very low, lower than an airplane," a resident of the village of Komarow-Osada told the portal Onet.pl. The mayor of the village said that so far there was no evidence that anything had crashed to earth.

NATO and US President informed

Prime Minister Donald Tusk held a meeting with Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, the army general staff and intelligence chiefs. Polish President Andrzej Duda convened a meeting of the National Security Office. He also informed NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg about the incident.

"NATO stands in solidarity with our valued ally, we are monitoring the situation and will remain in contact while the facts are established," Stoltenberg wrote on the X platform, formerly Twitter.

Post Stoltenberg

The White House said that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had spoken to his Polish counterpart Jacek Siewiera and offered technical assistance. US President Joe Biden is following the matter closely.

This is not the first time since the start of hostilities in Ukraine that flying objects have penetrated Polish airspace. In November 2022, a missile hit a Polish village on the border with Ukraine, killing two civilians. The West assumes that it was a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that had been deployed to defend against Russian attacks.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de