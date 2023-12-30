Military - Poland protests against Russian airspace violation

Due to the violation of Polish airspace by a Russian missile detected by the Polish military, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Warsaw summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Russian embassy on Friday evening and handed him a note of protest.

According to the ministry, the protest note calls on Russia to "explain the incident of airspace violation and immediately cease such activities".

Meanwhile, according to Polish media reports, several hundred soldiers resumed their search this morning for missile debris that may have fallen on Polish soil. The Polish Chief of Staff Wieslaw Kukula announced on Friday that, according to radar observations, a Russian missile had violated the airspace of NATO member Poland. According to the information, the missile was in Polish airspace for around three minutes and flew over 40 kilometers.

Source: www.stern.de