Poland is preparing at 20:35.

Poland Inks Large Military Deals Worth Nearly Two Billion ZlotyThe Polish administration is planning to finalize agreements worth "approximately two billion Zloty" (about 470 million Euros), as per Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz's statement. He revealed on Wednesday that a substantial agreement worth nearly 1.1 billion Zloty with a Spanish enterprise will be concluded, apparently for airport surveillance systems. No further information was disclosed. Previously, on Tuesday, contracts in the domains of military logistics and communication were also sealed.

20:01 Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant at Risk of Power Outage AgainRafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), raises concerns about a potential disaster at the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The situation remains precarious after fresh skirmishes in the vicinity, he said in Kyiv before setting off for the plant, which has been under Russian control since the war's outset. "The plant is once again on the verge of a blackout. We've had fears of this in the past. A power failure entails no power, no cooling. No cooling could lead to a disaster." According to Ukrainian power grid operator Enerhoatom, the plant's power supply was harmed by Russian artillery fire on Monday. If an additional power line is also damaged, an emergency situation with serious repercussions might arise.

19:27 Russian Attack on Poltava Military Base Claims LivesA Russian missile strike on a military base in central Ukraine's Poltava city has resulted in casualties, as reported by the Ukrainian military. An investigation has been initiated to examine whether appropriate measures were taken to safeguard personnel, and enhanced security measures for military facilities will be implemented. The strike on Poltava claimed at least 50 lives and injured 271, making it the deadliest single attack by Russia on Ukrainian targets this year.

19:03 Kremlin Amps Up Propaganda in Russian SchoolsExperts anticipate a significant rise in state-led propaganda in Russian schools as the new academic year commences. The proportion of teaching time that can be categorized as "Kremlin propaganda promotion" is anticipated to double this year to around 1,300 hours, according to the opposition-affiliated Russian journalists' platform "Agentstvo". Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has repeatedly advocated for schools to instill patriotism in children early and vigorously. Education in critical thinking is not encouraged. "Agentstvo" is reported to have estimated the total number of school hours devoted to promoting the Kremlin's stance on various issues, ranging from history to the Ukrainian war and conservative family and social values. The proportion of these hours in the curriculum can vary by grade, but more than 1,300 of the 11,000 school hours might be utilized for propaganda, according to the platform's calculations.

18:14 Ukrenergo Power Grid Chief OustedThe head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo has been dismissed. The supervisory board of the state-owned company voted for his dismissal on Monday, as announced by the board chairman, Volodymyr Kudryzkyj, on Facebook. Sources suggest that the reason for his termination is his inability to defend the Ukrainian power grid from Russian attacks. Kudryzkyj disputes this reasoning and refers to protective measures he has implemented. He alleges that he has become a scapegoat of a media campaign aimed at discrediting the company, and that the architects of this campaign aspire to seize control of Ukrenergo. However, Kudryzkyj refrains from naming any names.

17:39 Multiple Ukrainian Cabinet Members ResignVarious members of the Ukrainian government have tendered their resignations. Among them is the Minister for Strategic Industries, Olexander Kamyshyn, who oversaw domestic weapons production during the conflict with Russia. Kamyshyn stated that he will remain engaged in the defense sector, but in a different capacity. According to the parliamentary speaker, the Minister of Justice, Denys Maliuska, and the Minister of Environment, Ruslan Strilets, have also resigned.

17:18 Death Toll Rises in PoltavaA Russian missile strike hits the Poltava region. According to Ukrainian reports, at least 47 individuals have perished. Two missiles struck a building in the regional capital Poltava that was utilized by the Military Institute of Communications, as confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj on Telegram. Over 200 individuals were injured.

17:04 Scholz Meets Released Kremlin Critic Kara-MursaGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Mursa, who was released from Russian captivity, in Berlin. "I hold Kara-Mursa in high regard for his resilience and unwavering dedication to a democratic future for Russia," the SPD politician wrote on the X platform. "We facilitated his release through a prisoner exchange in August, and today we had the opportunity to engage in a comprehensive discussion." Kara-Mursa is one of over 20 detainees who were freed in early August as part of a historic prisoner exchange between Russia and Western states, including Germany.

16:16 Russia May Construct Massive Defensive Structures for Kerch BridgeAs per the British intelligence agency, Russia is preparing for another attack on the Kerch Bridge, which links Russia to the occupied Crimea. Russia has deployed barriers made of floating and sunken barges, laid sea mines, and installed smoke generators to conceal the bridge's vision. The number of air defense systems has also increased. Moreover, construction is underway on a structure adjacent to the bridge. It might be an additional single-lane bridge or possibly a barrier to protect against the explosive payloads of Ukrainian sea drones.

15:52 They label him "Banner Carrier" - Ukraine reveals new armored vehicle carrierThe Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has revealed a new armored vehicle carrier (AVC) for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Khorunzhyi, which means "Banner Carrier" and was a military rank in the Cossack armies, has been in development for some time. A single prototype was spotted in action at the frontline in February of last year. This recent announcement is expected to result in many more units being sent to the frontline - a much-needed and locally produced upgrade for the Ukrainian Armed Forces' equipment requirements.

15:38 Estonia and Lithuania rebuke Mongolia for Putin visitEstonia and Lithuania have criticized Mongolia for welcoming Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Mongolia's government's decision to roll out the red carpet for him instead of detaining him undermines the International Criminal Court and the international legal system significantly," said Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna in Tallinn. "Mongolia had the opportunity to contribute to ending the Russian war in Ukraine, but it chose not to." His Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis called it "unacceptable" that the Mongolian government ignored the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Putin. "This is just another example of the weakened international legal system," he said, as reported by the BNS agency in Vilnius.

14:57 Trial commences for alleged French "spy" detained in RussiaA French employee of a Swiss non-governmental organization started trial in Moscow on Tuesday, accused of violating Russia's "foreign agents" law. The court ordered that the defendant, Laurent Vinatier, must remain in detention until at least February next year. Vinatier worked as a Russia and former Soviet Union specialist for the Center for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), a non-governmental organization that specializes in mediation in conflicts, and was arrested in Moscow in June.

14:27 Germany intends to offer Ukraine six more IRIS-T air defense systemsAccording to security sources, Germany plans to provide Ukraine with six more IRIS-T SLM air defense systems. Gregor Giles, German Defense Minister, recently confirmed that the federal government is also procuring another six of these systems for the German Armed Forces.

13:58 Media: Russian Mi-8 helicopter experiences another accidentRussian media reports another incident involving a Russian Mi-8 helicopter. According to Alexey Tsydenov on Telegram, the aircraft made a "hard landing" 85 kilometers from the city of Irkutsk, injuring two people lightly. Search and rescue operations are underway. Six people were on board the helicopter. The helicopter was reported missing after communication was lost at the border between the Republic of Buryatia and the Irkutsk region, as reported by Ria Novosti.

13:34 Zelensky: 41 killed and 180 injured in Russian strike on PoltavaIn a Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Poltava, 41 people have been killed, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. There are more than 180 injured, he reports. The area near a school and a neighboring hospital was hit. A building of the Institute of Communication was partially destroyed. "According to the information we have, the enemy used two ballistic missiles," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reports. "The time between the alarm and the arrival of the deadly missiles was so short that they caught people in the air-raid shelter at the moment of evacuation." Rescue teams managed to rescue 25 people - eleven of them were extracted from the rubble.

13:12 Insiders: USA Near Agreement on Long-Range Missile Supply to UkraineInsiders report that the USA is close to an agreement on long-range missile supply to Ukraine, which could potentially reach deep into Russian territory. However, the Ukrainian government would have to wait several more months for the missiles, as the USA still needs to resolve technical issues before delivery, several US insiders report. The decision is expected to be announced in the fall. The weapons in question are Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM), i.e., conventional air-to-ground cruise missiles with medium to long range. They can be fired from aircraft at ground targets. The supply of JASSMs to Ukraine could significantly enhance its strategic capabilities and give it an advantage over Russia.

12:43 Russia Condemns Prominent Physicist for Developing Hypersonic MissilesA Moscow court has sentenced a prominent physicist to 15 years in a labor camp after finding him guilty of "treason." This is the latest prison sentence for a scientist accused of leaking state secrets. The 57-year-old was involved in the development of Russian hypersonic missiles, as reported by Russian news agencies. Two of his colleagues were also arrested on suspicion of treason. The trio from the Institute for Theoretical and Applied Mechanics (ITAM) in Novosibirsk is one of nearly a dozen scientists who have been charged with treason in recent years for working on this technology. The 57-year-old was reportedly arrested in August 2022. The men are "facing very serious charges," according to security sources.

12:15 Russia's Trade with India SoarsRussia's trade with India nearly doubled last year, as per Anatoly Popov, deputy chairman of the board of Russia's Sberbank. He shared this info with Reuters news agency. The trade volume between the two nations reached approximately $65 billion in 2023. The primary cause behind this surge is that India has emerged as a significant importer of Russian oil after the imposition of Western sanctions due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "In 2022, the interest of Russian businesses in the Indian market significantly grew, as this market is an alternative," Popov stated. "Currently, we're also opening accounts in rupees for Russian clients. We don't rule out that the rupee could be used not only as a means of payment but also as a savings tool," he added. Sberbank handles payments for around 70% of all Russian exports to India.

11:47 Putin Invites Mongolia to BRICS Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended an invitation to Mongolian President Uchnaagiin Chürelsük during his visit to Mongolia. Putin told Russian news agencies during the meeting in the capital, Ulan Bator, "We anticipate your presence." The group of major emerging economies, dominated by Russia and China, is scheduled to meet at the end of October in Kazan, the capital of the Tatarstan republic. Putin mentioned that he wanted to discuss economic cooperation during his trip to Mongolia. The planned Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, intended for China and passing through Mongolia, is expected to be a topic of discussion during Putin's visit to Ulan Bator.

11:22 Russia Reinforces Air Defense in Belgorod

Russia has deployed additional air defense systems to the Belgorod region, according to the Russian defense ministry. The Russian border area has been targeted by Ukrainian counterattacks for some time.

10:57 Ukraine: Russia Attacks Railway Infrastructure

Russia targeted railway infrastructure in various parts of Ukraine overnight, according to Ukrainian reports. The northern region of Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk in central-eastern Ukraine were affected.

10:28 Report: Ukrainian Troops at Risk of Encirclement in Pokrovsk

Hundreds of Ukrainian troops are at risk of being encircled by Russian forces in the Donetsk region, according to a report by Forbes. Russian forces have reportedly advanced on the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, bypassing Ukrainian troops in the vicinity of Memryk and the Vovcha River. If the 25th Airborne Brigade with its German-produced Marder combat vehicles fails to hold off the enemy near Ukrainsk, it could lead to the troops being surrounded by the enemy, warned the Ukrainian Center for Defense Strategies. Parts of at least four Ukrainian brigades could be encircled south of Pokrovsk by the Russians. A Ukrainian withdrawal may already be underway, with the pro-Ukrainian Conflict Intelligence Team suggesting that they should retreat before Russian forces cut off their supply and withdrawal routes. Giving up the advance would cede 30 square miles to the Russians but could save entire Ukrainian battalions in a critical moment.

10:02 ISW: Russia Makes Gains in Kursk

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that Russian forces have recently regained lost positions in Kursk. They have taken positions near the village of Olgovka, with the ISW suggesting that Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from the settlement. A Russian military blogger also claims that Ukrainian troops have made minor advances near Pogrebki and Malaya Loknya (both northwest of Sudzha) and that Russian forces had abandoned their positions within these settlements to avoid being encircled. Ukrainian attacks on Russian ponton bridges over the Seim River in the Glushkovo region continue.

09:30 Why Mongolia Isn't Arresting Putin

Although an international arrest warrant has been issued for Vladimir Putin, he is welcomed with honor guards in neighboring Mongolia. This is not just due to the "being squeezed" situation of the country between the great powers Russia and China, as ntv correspondent Rainer Munz explains.

09:00 Ukrainian Grid Chief Fired for Negligence

The head of the state-owned Ukrainian power grid operator, Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, has allegedly been dismissed. The reason, according to reports from the Ukrainian broadcasting company Suspilne citing sources within the company, is that he failed to protect energy facilities in the face of intensified Russian attacks. The supervisory board of Ukrenergo voted four to two in favor of Kudrytskyi's dismissal. "Kudrytskyi is accused of not properly implementing previous decisions of the supreme commander and poorly protecting the facilities of Ukrenergo," the sources said. Kudrytskyi is also under investigation for corruption allegations.

08:22 Military Draft Evasion: Ukrainian Authorities Discover Numerous Criminal Networks

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities have uncovered over 570 criminal networks aiding people in evading military service, according to Andrii Demtschenko, spokesperson for the state border service, as reported by "Kyiv Independent." These organizations help Ukrainian men leave the country and provide fake certificates of alleged illnesses to have them declared unfit for military service, costing between $7,000 and $10,000. Men aged 18 to 60 are generally not allowed to leave the country as they could be called up for military service. In 2024, law enforcement agencies uncovered more than 200 criminal networks.

07:50 Russian Ex-Oligarch: Russians View Kursk Offensive as 'Unforeseen Catastrophe'Russian ex-oligarch and opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky finds the Russian population's response to the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk intriguing. In a conversation with "Tagesspiegel", Khodorkovsky noted that Russians don't view the Ukrainian advance as an enemy attack, but rather as an "unforeseen catastrophe". The general discontent with the government's handling of the situation has led to a decrease in Putin's approval ratings.

07:22 Ukraine: Child Dies in Russian Strike on SaporizhzhiaBased on Ukrainian reports, two individuals were killed, and another two were injured in a Russian attack on Saporizhzhia, a city in southeastern Ukraine. The incident took place at around 11 pm last night, as per the governor of the Saporizhzhia Oblast, Ivan Fedorov, via Telegram. A 38-year-old woman and an 8-year-old boy lost their lives in the attack. Meanwhile, a 43-year-old and a 12-year-old girl were injured. The girl is currently in intensive care. A city building was partially destroyed, and the blast and debris caused further damage to other nearby structures.

06:58 US Researchers Discover Potential Launch Site for Putin's 'Invincible' MissileTwo American researchers have allegedly identified the probable launch site of the 9M370 "Burevestnik" missile in Russia. This nuclear-powered cruise missile, which Putin boasts as "invincible", is also known as the SSC-X-9 "Skyfall" by NATO. According to Reuters, the researchers used images captured by a satellite firm to locate a construction project adjacent to a nuclear warhead storage facility. Situated approximately 475 kilometers north of Moscow, this facility is believed to serve as the launch site for the secret missile. Nine launch pads are reportedly under construction at the site, which is suitable for a large stationary rocket system, such as Skyfall. Neither the Russian Ministry of Defense nor the embassy in Washington addressed a request for comment regarding the matter.

06:30 Moscow Oil Refinery Suffers Partial Shutdown Due to Ukrainian Drone StrikeFollowing an alleged Ukrainian drone attack that caused a fire, the Moscow oil refinery of Gazprom Neft has partially shut down operations. According to Reuters, the Euro+ unit—accounting for around 50% of the refinery's capacity—has been temporarily closed. Operations at the facility are expected to resume within five to six days, following necessary repairs. Last year, the Moscow plant processed 11.6 million tons of crude oil, as per Reuters. The full extent of the damage remains unclear.

05:58 Former Russian Oligarch Criticizes West's Approach to Putin's RegimeCriticizing the West's handling of Russia, Russian opposition figure and former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky declared that the Western governments are making "several strategic mistakes" that are prolonging Putin's tenure. In an interview with "Tagesspiegel," Khodorkovsky urged the West to recognize that it is at war with Putin's decision-makers and to stop equating the entire Russian population with its leaders. He advocated that the West should have acted differently in the beginning of the Ukraine war in 2022 to bring an end to the conflict.

04:13 Zelenskyy: Attempting to Retake Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant is Too RiskyUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Kyiv. In a social media video, Zelenskyy expressed that at the present moment, recapturing control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is not feasible, due to the high risk associated with attempting to do so. Grossi, head of the IAEA, visited the plant and tweeted about providing assistance and preventing a potential nuclear accident. The largest nuclear power plant in Europe has been under Russian control since the early stages of the 2022 invasion, with both sides accusing each other of attacking the facility.

02:27 Governor: Russian Strike Kills One in DniproA civilian was killed, and three others were injured in a Russian strike on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, as per the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lysak, through Telegram. Several residential buildings were damaged in the attack, although the information is not independently verifiable at this time.

11:55 Zelensky Pushes for Approval of Long-Range Weapons, Points at GermanyAt the frontline, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again advocates for long-range weapons in Zaporizhia during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof. Not only is approval needed for attacks on Russian interior targets, but also the delivery of these rockets, Zelensky states in southern Ukraine. Russia has partially seized the Zaporizhia region but not the regional capital. The discussion covered new Patriot-type air defense systems, along with missiles, expanding the fleet with F-16 combat airplanes, additional ammunition, equipment, and further sanctions against Russia. "All these measures are crucial to prevent Russia from launching new fronts in Ukraine," Zelensky asserts. He voiced hope for the approval of long-range weapons, mentioning the USA, UK, France, and Germany. Kyiv looks at the situation more positively today, but no specifics are provided.

20:13 Kyiv Slams Mongolia for Inviting Putin, Threatens ConsequencesUkraine criticizes the Mongolian government for hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin and demands repercussions. By aiding Putin, wanted for war crimes in Ukraine, to evade legal action, Mongolia is contributing to his "war crimes," says the foreign ministry spokesperson, Heorhiy Tychyj, in Kyiv. Putin arrived in the country today. "We will team up with our partners to impose consequences on Ulaanbaatar," Tychyj stated. "The Mongolian government's failure to execute the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant against Putin is a serious blow to the ICC and international criminal justice system," Tychyj said yesterday.

20:09 Despite ICC Arrest Warrant, Putin Greeted with Honor Guard in MongoliaRussian President Vladimir Putin is welcomed in Mongolia despite an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the alleged illegal deportation of Ukrainian children during the ongoing Ukraine war. Ukraine and the West, along with human rights activists, call for his arrest. Putin was welcomed by an honor guard at Ulaanbaatar airport today. The purpose of his visit is to participate in celebrations commemorating the 85th anniversary of the victory of Soviet and Mongolian forces over Japan. A meeting with Mongolian President Uchnaa Khurelsukh is scheduled.

20:00 Report: Ukraine Uses 'Palianytsia' Drone Against Crimea Target for First TimeThe Ukrainian military is said to have used the Ukrainian-built rocket drone "Palianytsia" against a military target in the Russian-controlled Crimean Peninsula for the first time in August, as reported by the Ukrainian newspaper "Ukrainska Prawda". The drone's name, a Ukrainian word difficult for Russians to pronounce, could have been purposely chosen. Since the onset of comprehensive Russian invasion, Ukrainians have been using the term to refer to Russian military personnel or saboteurs.

You can explore previous updates here.

In the context of increasing cyber threats, the Polish administration could consider bolstering its cyberdefenses to prevent a possible cyberwar scenario. Despite focusing on military deals and agreements, the defense sector also requires investment in cybersecurity.

Furthermore, the escalating situation in Ukraine raises concerns about potential cyberattacks, as adversaries might exploit vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure. Reinforcing cybersecurity measures could help mitigate such threats and ensure the resilience of Ukrainian digital assets.

Read also: