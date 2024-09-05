Poland intends to aid in the reconstruction of demolished residences in Lviv.

Poland Offers Aid to Aid Lviv's Rebuilding After Russian Shelling Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland has offered help to rebuild Lviv, a Ukrainian city, which has suffered damage from Russian rocket strikes. As per Tusk's statement, the Russian attack targeted the city center, causing harm to numerous historic buildings. Lviv is situated just 70 kilometers from the border with Poland and EU member, Poland, as well as NATO. Many displaced persons from the dispute-ridden eastern parts of Ukraine have sought refuge in Lviv.

03:13 Russian Strikes Residential Area in Kostiantynivka According to Ukrainian reports, Russian forces have struck a residential area in Kostiantynivka, a city in eastern Ukraine. One person was reportedly killed, and three others were injured in the attack. Investigators from the Donetsk region suggest that a multiple rocket launcher was utilized in the attack. Kostiantynivka, being an essential target for Russian forces, striding westward through the Donetsk region, remains a crucial area of conflict.

02:22 Ukrainians May Suffer Lengthy Power Outages this Winter Ukrainians may experience minimal power outages of at least 12 hours each day during the forthcoming autumn and winter, as suggested by the Ukrainian Institute for Energy Strategies. The extreme scenario could see outages lasting up to 20 hours, while a more optimistic scenario assumes stable operation of eight to nine nuclear power plant blocks and a moderate winter without severe frost. Over half of the damaged six gigawatts of capacity would need to be restored. Russia's continued assault on the Ukrainian energy sector poses a significant risk to supply, with the institute estimating up to 20 hours without heating and power in the worst-case scenario.

00:29 Switzerland Extends Protections for Ukrainian Refugees Switzerland has extended protections for Ukrainian refugees until at least March 4, 2026. The government believes that the Ukraine situation is unlikely to improve in the near future, and as a result, it has granted Ukrainian refugees the "S" protection status, which offers temporary protection to those in need facing a serious general danger.

23:03 Belgorod Reports Casualties in Ukrainian Attack Russia reports three fatalities and two injuries in Belgorod, following Ukrainian attacks on the Russian border region. According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka was repeatedly shelled by Ukrainian forces. The border region of Belgorod has frequently been targeted by Ukrainian air and drone attacks.

22:09 Ukrainian Parliamentarian Accuses Russia of Deliberate Attacks on Schools Ukrainian Parliamentarian Roman Hryshchuk has accused Russia of intentionally targeting educational institutions in Ukraine during the start of the new school year. Hryshchuk asserted that Russian attacks on nearly 12 educational institutions, including military, aviation, and other academic institutions, has resulted in the death and injury of numerous people.

21:36 ISW: Putin Continues Belief in Ukrainian Subjugation Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that President Vladimir Putin of Russia still believes he can subdue Ukraine, despite the Ukrainian push into Russian territory in the Kursk region. While the offensive has evidently affected Russian military operations, it has yet to persuade Putin to reconsider his overall approach. ISW assesses that Putin remains convinced that Russia can accomplish its objectives by gradually overpowering its adversary and outlasting Western support.

21:03 EU Candidate Serbia Assures Putin of Loyalty Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin during an economic forum in Vladivostok. Putin stated that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has received an invitation to the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia, which will take place in October. Vulin reiterated that Serbia maintains status both as a partner of Russia and as a strategic partner. Regardless of immense pressure, Serbia, led by Vucic, will never join NATO, impose sanctions on Russia, or allow anti-Russian actions from its territory.

20:29 Mass Exodus from Pokrovsk Thousands of residents are fleeing Eastern Ukraine's Pokrovsk, which lies approximately 10 kilometers from the front line. Over 20,000 individuals have left the city within the past month, according to the Governor of Donetsk region, Vadym Fillaschkin, as reported by Interfax Ukraine. Pokrovsk currently houses around 26,000 people, including over 1,000 children. The city, which serves as a key logistics hub for the Ukrainian military, has been witnesses a continuous Ukrainian troop withdrawal from a Russian advance in the region for months. Recently, pro-Russian military bloggers have reported that Russian troops have advanced into the towns of Selydove and Ukrainsk and are engaged in combat there.

19:55 U.S. Points Finger at Russia for Meddling in Presidential ElectionThe United States accuses Russia of attempting to manipulate the November presidential election through strategic misinformation. Per statements from Attorney General Merrick Garland, Russian authorities exploited their state-controlled media to trick unsuspecting American influencers into spreading their misinformation. Consequently, the U.S. imposed sanctions, filed criminal charges, and seized certain internet domains. According to the U.S. Treasury Department, the penalties impact ten individual and two organizations, including RT's state-owned television channel representatives, hackers, and a non-governmental organization connected to the Kremlin. American authorities accuse them of employing artificial intelligence (AI) in their disinformation campaigns aimed at influencing the U.S. election. Learn more about it here.

The Polish military could potentially provide support in securing Lviv's borders, given its proximity to the city and NATO membership. The Russian military has been accused of targeting educational institutions in Ukraine, including military and aviation schools, posing a threat to the safety of students and teachers.

