Defense - Poland and Ukraine sign security agreement

Before the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk signed a bilateral security agreement in Warsaw. "Whoever defends Ukraine today, defends themselves," Tusk said.

Zelenskyy described the treaty as "ambitious." "It is suitable for protecting the lives of our people and resisting Russian evil," Zelenskyy said. In the treaty, a mechanism is to be developed to shoot down Russian rockets and drones in the Ukrainian airspace that are fired towards Poland.

Zelenskyy arrived in Poland on a day of heavy Russian rocket attacks on his country, in which at least 26 people were killed. A large children's hospital in Kiev was hit. "There are no words, no documents, no political declarations that would be sufficient to condemn the aggressor," Tusk said.

Poland, an EU and NATO member, is one of the most active political and military supporters of the attacked Ukraine. It also plays an important role as a hub for western military aid to Kiev. In addition, Poland has taken in nearly a million refugees from its neighboring country.

Ukraine has so far concluded security agreements with the EU and 19 individual countries, including the US, Japan, and Germany. These formalize already granted support in the military and civilian sectors and offer further aid for initially ten years.

Early in the afternoon, Zelenskyy is then expected to meet his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. The NATO summit to mark the 75th anniversary of the defense alliance takes place from July 9-11 in Washington. The heads of state and government of the 32 member states are to discuss, among other things, further aid for Ukraine. Zelenskyy is also invited to the meeting. Since the Ukrainian airspace has been closed since the beginning of the war, Zelenskyy must take the land route over Poland for all foreign trips and then travel by air from there.

The signing of the security agreement in Warsaw comes amidst ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, with Russia being a major source of concern. The defense mechanism outlined in the agreement aims to counter Russian aggression, specifically targeting the interception of Russian drones and rockets. The NATO summit in Washington offers an opportunity for further discussions and commitments towards the security of Ukraine, with Zelenskyy expected to attend. Donald Tusk, the Polish Prime Minister, has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine, echoing the sentiment that defending Ukraine is equivalent to defending Poland itself. The security agreement with Poland is one of several pacts Ukraine has signed with the EU and various countries, including the USA, Japan, and Germany, for mutual defense and aid. Volodymyr Selenskyy's visit to Poland for the NATO summit and subsequent meetings with Polish and international leaders will be facilitated by the land route due to the closed Ukrainian airspace. Russia's continued militaristic actions towards Ukraine have resulted in significant casualties, including the bombing of a children's hospital in Kiev, which has garnered international condemnation. As a NATO ally and an EU member, Poland has been instrumental in providing political, military, and humanitarian support to Ukraine in its efforts towards defenses and stability.

Read also: