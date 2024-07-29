Poland and Hungary clash over Russia policy

Poland and Hungary fight over Russia policy

The governments of Poland and Hungary have clashed sharply over their Russia policies. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused Poland of "the most hypocritical and duplicitous policy in all of Europe." "They lecture us on morality, criticize us for our economic ties with Russia, and yet they do business with the Russians and indirectly buy oil," Orban said.

Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski dismissed this. "We do not do business with Russia, unlike Prime Minister Orban," he said. Orban's government, which is on the fringe of NATO and the EU, should consider whether it would rather form an alliance with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I really don't understand why Hungary wants to remain in organizations it doesn't particularly like and claims treat it so badly," Bartoszewski said, according to the state news agency PAP. "If they don't want to be in a club, they can always leave."

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto hit back. "For a long time, we have tolerated the provocations and hypocrisy of the current Polish government to preserve Polish-Hungarian brotherhood, but now we've had enough," he wrote on Facebook.

Orban had a good relationship with the right-wing nationalist government in Poland, which was elected at the end of 2023. However, the relationship deteriorated shortly after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Poland sees the war as an existential threat, while Orban maintains good relations with Putin and often opposes aid to Ukraine in EU and NATO.

Despite Poland's accusations of economic ties with Russia, it maintains a reciprocal policy of not engaging in direct business dealings with Moscow. The Hungarian Foreign Minister, in response to such criticisms, stated that their country has endured the "provocations and hypocrisy" from Poland for the sake of preserving their bilateral relations.

