Pogacar is set to outshine everyone and tarnish the myth of the cycling ace

Tadej Pogacar, the Slovenian cycling sensation, celebrated another significant victory, bringing him closer to cycling legend Fausto Coppi. After triumphing in the Giro di Lombardia, Pogacar matched Coppi's decades-old record, having won the prestigious autumn classic solo for the fourth time in a row, covering a distance of 255 kilometers.

Celebrating his victory in Como, Pogacar claimed a lead of over three minutes ahead of double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel. The 26-year-old ace had an exceptional season with 25 victories under his belt, including overall wins at the Giro d'Italia, the Tour de France, the world championship title, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and the Strade Bianche.

Reflecting on his win, Pogacar expressed his satisfaction, "Every victory is special. It was a challenging race. I'm really glad. We planned it this way. The race is so tough, the last 40 kilometers are a mental battle. I enjoyed it. I'm eager for the end of the season." When asked about comparisons with Coppi, Pogacar humbly answered, "Let's see where I stand at the end of my career."

Lone ranger Pogacar strikes again

Initially, Pogacar faced a different strategy from his opponents. At previous events like the World Championships and Giro dell'Emilia, they attempted to break away early and gain an advantage. However, this time around, a large group featuring riders like Matej Mohoric, Giro runner-up Daniel Felipe Martinez, and classic specialist Tiesj Benoot attacked early, building up a substantial lead.

However, Pavel Sivakov, Pogacar's UAE teammate, lessened the gap to the leading group at the Colma di Sormano, 48.4 kilometers from the finish line. Seizing the moment, Pogacar swiftly attacked, leaving his competitors behind. Evenepoel, who had suffered a severe crash at the previous Giro di Lombardia and sustained a pelvic fracture, could not maintain the pace.

Following his attack, Pogacar continued his cycling dominance, maintaining a strong lead even during the challenging last 40 kilometers of the race. showcasing his resilience and skills on the bicycle. In light of his impressive performance, one might wonder if Pogacar's name will soon be mentioned alongside cycling legend Fausto Coppi.

