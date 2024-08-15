- "Please put it back".

A real rarity Xaver Koppmair and Jamie Jesse brought with them during their visit to the Pulheim rolling mill: The friends from the Munich area had an old shooting target in their luggage.

As expert Sven Deutschmanek explains, the target does not come from a shooting festival, but from a wine or winemaker's festival. This is suggested by the painterly design on the front and the inscription recorded on the edge: "If one hits the targets finely, good wine awaits as a reward." Bullet holes indicate that the shooting target was actually in use.

"Bares für Rares": The expertise is above the desired price

Deutschmanek considers the object to be "really old". She points out the Habsburg double eagle, which means it was created no later than 1918. The expert estimates the time of origin to be around 1880.

The sellers would like to have 150 euros for their old piece. Sven Deutschmanek goes beyond that: She estimates the value at 200 to 300 euros.

In the trader's room, the Austrian Wolfgang Pauritsch shows immediate interest in the object. He also starts the auction at 50 euros. Meanwhile, Walter "Waldi" Lehnertz is playing around with the shooting target. Pauritsch can't stand watching. "Please just put it back down very carefully, Waldi", he asks his colleague. "Please do me that favor."

"Waldi" plays around

But "Waldi" doesn't intend to do that and cheerfully breaks the target in two: "It's nice to play around like that", says the trader. Despite the damage, Pauritsch increases his bid to 80 euros. However, the two Bavarians do not want to give up the target for that. Pauritsch now offers 100 euros, but that is still not enough: The sellers name 150 euros as their limit.

"The Wolfgang will get it", says "Waldi" from the side. "Be careful, watch your tongue, you're on thin ice right now", Pauritsch warns his colleague. And then offers even 160 euros.

With that, he gets the nod. And the damage caused by "Waldi" should also be repairable: "That can be easily glued", says Daniel Suppes. The buyer is at least satisfied: "That's a dream target", says Pauritsch.

